L&G hires protection partnerships director as Beardmore retires

Claire Beardmore, partnerships director for retail protection at Legal and General (L&G) Retail, has announced she will be stepping down from the role and retiring at the end of February.

Beardmore has worked for L&G Retail for five years and will be succeeded by Natalie Hyett.

Hyett is currently the growth director in the L&G Mortgage Services division.

She has worked within the firm’s retail directorate for five years in a number of roles across distribution, product and propositions, transformation, and fintech investments.

The firm said her understanding of L&G’s markets and experience leading teams across different areas put her in a unique position for the role.

Ali Crossley, managing director for distribution at L&G Retail, said: “Claire joined Legal and General in January 2020, just weeks before the world changed with the first lockdown. Despite the challenges that followed, Claire’s calm and focused leadership helped steer the team through uncertain times. Her dedication and leadership have fostered a deep sense of trust and reliability among our partners, ensuring strong and enduring relationships that have been pivotal to our success.

“We are very sad to see Claire go, but [we] wish her all the very best for what sounds like a very exciting retirement. I know the team will be in great hands with Natalie as we continue to focus on delivering great outcomes for our customers and partners.”

Beardmore added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at L&G. I’ve been fortunate to work closely with so many people across our partnerships, and together we have delivered a huge amount, I believe, for our respective customers and our businesses.

“I know the new team will continue to strengthen these partnerships and I hope to stay in touch and hear how things are going in the future.”

Hyett said: “Claire is an exceptional leader and leaves big shoes to fill – so I’m especially pleased to get the chance to work with her on a thorough handover before she leaves to enjoy her retirement.

“I’m also looking forward to getting to know the team and exploring what opportunities are ahead of us.”

Earlier this year, the firm updated its protection platform following feedback from advisers.