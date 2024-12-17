Market Harborough BS hires Street and Moran

Market Harborough Building Society has added to its broker team with two appointments.

The complex case specialist and building finance provider has hired Bradley Street as its newest specialist business development manager (BDM).

At the same time, it has hired Michaela Moran to lead its enhanced telephone help desk team, in a brand-new role as help desk and telephone sales team lead.

Iain Smith, who heads Market Harborough Building Society’s mortgage distribution team, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Brad and Michaela. Their roles reflect our commitment to provide additional support to existing partners and widen our reach to help even more brokers to solve their complex cases.”

Moran joins with more than 20 years of experience in the finance industry, including at Coventry Building Society.

In her last role at the Co-operative Bank for Intermediaries, she spent time on the road supporting mortgage brokers.

She said: “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to lead Market Harborough’s telephone help desk team.

“We’ll be on hand to help brokers with their case and criteria questions, ensuring they receive a quick response to their case enquiries and guidance for their challenging scenarios.”

Street will be the main contact for brokers in South London and across the South coast.

He has significant experience in the mortgage and specialist lending markets, including previous roles at Hodge Bank and Pepper Homeloans.

He said: “I’ve joined a fantastic team of business development managers working across the country.

“I’m looking forward to reaching out to brokers in the coming weeks, showing how we can help with their complex cases and make it easy for them to do business with us, demonstrating how our team will always look for ways to say yes to cases.”

Last month, Market Harborough Building Society announced the appointment of Francesca Hampton as a non-executive director.