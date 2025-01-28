user.first_name
Govt stake in NatWest drops below 8%

Shekina Tuahene
January 28, 2025
January 28, 2025
The public shareholding in NatWest has fallen from 8.9% to 7.98% following the most recent disposal of shares.

NatWest is on its way to returning to full private ownership by 2026 at the latest, according to the government’s plans. 

Last year, Chancellor Rachel Reeves cancelled a retail sale of the bank, which was announced by her predecessor Jeremy Hunt. 

At the time, Reeves said a retail share sale would involve “significant discounts that could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds”. 

She said while the government intended to keep the deadline for NatWest to return to private ownership, the sale was a “bad use of taxpayer money”, did not “represent value for money” and would therefore not go ahead. 

In its Q3 results, the bank’s mortgage balances rose by £3.7bn.

Tags:
HM Treasury
NatWest