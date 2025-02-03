CSS hires Grace as managing surveyor

In the role, Grace will oversee surveying operations, lead the team of surveyors and work closely with the regional management team.
She will also manage trainee surveyors and offer peer-to-peer training support.
Grace joins the firm from E.surv, where she was a residential surveyor and valuer for around six years.
Before that, she was a quantity surveyor at Sir Robert McAlpine for around five years, and prior to that, she was a quantity surveyor at Laing O’Rourke for around three years.
Rebecca Freeman, director of field operations at CSS, said: “We’ve been steadily expanding our management opportunities while strengthening support for our field surveyors and enhancing leadership training, particularly in emotional intelligence and people skills. Gillian is a fantastic addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make.”
Grace added: “CSS’ dedication to professional development and support for its surveyors immediately stood out to me and aligns with my own passion for growth in the industry. With that in mind, I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and contributing to the team’s continued success.”
Last month, the firm promoted Kate Marlow to the role of surveyor development head.