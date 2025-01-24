Countrywide Surveying Services promotes Marlow to surveyor development head

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) has appointed Kate Marlow as its head of surveyor development.

Marlow has worked at CSS since 2004, initially joining as an associate surveyor before working her way up to regional operations manager and then regional director.

In her role, she will offer support to new and existing surveyors, including coordinating an aftercare programme for newly qualified surveyors, development programmes for existing surveyors, training days, conferences, and the Valuer Forum.

Marlow will also support networks for women in surveying, new parents, diversity and inclusion (D&I), and the menopause, and work closely with regional management teams to provide one-to-one guidance.

Matthew Cumber, managing director at CSS, said: “Kate’s well-deserved promotion reaffirms CSS’s commitment to a people-first culture, strengthening the crucial link between fieldwork and professional development.

“In this role, she will ensure surveyors’ training and development needs are met while also providing dedicated professional and personal support for CSS’ remote workforce. Her work will be instrumental in making sure our surveyors feel valued, supported, and fully equipped to excel in their careers.”

Marlow added: “We are a people-first business, and my passion lies in supporting and developing our people, both professionally and personally. My goal is to create opportunities that empower everyone to reach their full potential and I am committed to nurturing an inclusive and positive culture, ensuring CSS remains the employer of choice in our sector.”

In August, CSS hired a new-build director.