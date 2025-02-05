user.first_name
Menu

News

OneDome in talks with firms as it targets 200 brokers by year end

OneDome in talks with firms as it targets 200 brokers by year end
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 5, 2025
Updated:
February 5, 2025
Technology and home buying services platform OneDome said it wants to have 200 brokers in its team by the end of the year.

In the last two months, OneDome has recruited 10 advisers to its mortgage and protection team, bringing the total to 87. 

The company has been scaling its mortgage services through organic growth and acquisitions. In recent years, it has acquired CMME, Albany Park and Coreco Group. 

OneDome said it was currently in discussions with several mortgage brokerages who were interested in joining its network, either through recruitment or acquisition. 

Babek Ismayil (pictured), CEO of OneDome Group, said: “We are committed to transforming the mortgage market by providing a more seamless and efficient homebuying experience. 

“Our plan is to acquire four to five mortgage brokerage firms this year as part of our broader strategy to grow our market share to 10% by 2030. We are keen to speak with brokerage owners considering a sale and self-employed brokers looking for a forward-thinking firm that offers better support and higher earning potential.” 

Sponsored

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

OneDome provides a home buying service that combines the mortgage, conveyancing and other aspects of the purchase process into one package. 

The company claims this “one-stop-shop model” speeds up the process while making it more transparent and cost-effective for homebuyers. 

Related
View All

News

Simon Watson, YBS Commercial Officer

Yorkshire Building Society appoints Watson as CCO

News

Vida lowers rates and launches deals; Aldermore reduces mortgage rates – round-up

Vida lowers rates and launches deals; Aldermore reduces mortgage rates – round-up

News

a percentage sign to denote CHL Mortgages cutting short-term let rates

CHL Mortgages cuts short-term let rates; Hampden & Co adds three-year fixes – round-up

News

a percentage sign next to a house to denote mortgage rates

Mortgage rates continue to tick down – Rightmove

View All
Tags:
Babek Ismayil
OneDome

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/