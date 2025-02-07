Martin to step down from TMA as LSL Group restructures

TMA Club’s DA development director Lisa Martin will step down from the business later this month.

The company said “changes within LSL Group bring greater opportunities for synergy among the LSL Financial brands”.

“These changes include teams joining together internally to deliver an enhanced broker experience,” the company added.

TMA Club is part of LSL Group’s financial services division, which includes Primis Mortgage Network and Linear Financial Solutions. The other divisions include estate agency franchising and surveying and valuation.

Martin has worked at LSL Financial Services for around nine years. Before that, she worked at PMS Group between 2004 and 2015, initially as operations director and then as operations and sales director.

She has also worked as a sales and operations manager at NU Mortgage Partnership for around nine years. Prior to that, she was a mortgage development executive at CU Mortgage Partnership for around two years.

Richard Howells, group managing director of financial services at LSL Group, said: “As we focus on the future of TMA, Lisa has taken the opportunity to step away from the business. I’d like to thank her for all her hard work and for the dedication she has shown TMA. Lisa is keen for the legacy of TMA to continue and evolve and we are grateful for the outstanding contribution she has made to the group and the wider industry.

“These changes mean TMA brokers will now have access to a larger broker support team, with greater resources to support them day to day across all parts of the business.

“TMA members will now have access to additional knowledge, skills and resource[s] from across the LSL Financial Services division, at no extra cost.”

Martin added: “As my time with TMA comes to a close, I want to thank our dedicated brokers for their phenomenal support. This change is a positive step, creating exciting new opportunities for our member businesses.”