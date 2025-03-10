NatWest renews partnership with the British Mortgage Awards

The British Mortgage Awards and NatWest have renewed their partnership as nominations for the event open for this year.

NatWest teamed up with the British Mortgage Awards last year, and the renewal of the partnership shows the bank’s commitment to supporting excellence in the mortgage market.

The British Mortgage Awards recognise the extraordinary accomplishments of individuals across the intermediary mortgage market and reward people who “raise standards, drive change, innovate, collaborate, and facilitate positive change”.

There are 28 awards up for grabs across broker, lender and business leader categories.

Professionals have until 2 May to nominate someone for an award, with the award ceremony taking place on 3 July at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

If you want to nominate someone, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/evolok-login/?redirect=https:%2F%2Fwww.mortgagesolutions.co.uk%2Fevents%2Fthe-british-mortgage-awards%2F

To nominate someone for this event, nominators will have to have a registered account with Mortgage Solutions.

This change is to continue to ensure that those who nominate are industry professionals, reinforcing our commitment to a robust and transparent awards process.

Nadine Edwards (pictured), head of NatWest Intermediary Distribution, said: “The British Mortgage Awards celebrate the very best of the industry. Partnering with the BMA awards again this year helps us to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary talent in the industry who are striving every day to help customers.”