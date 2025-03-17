Keychain launches AI-powered document checks for advisers

Keychain, a firm that provides a digital client interaction platform for mortgage and protection brokers, has rolled out an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered document analysis tool following a trial with the system’s users.

The platform aims to streamline the client onboarding process through to document verification and the document checker has been developed with input from advisers.

Keychain first introduced the function six months ago and has been refining the tool based on feedback from its existing clients.

The document checker, which is powered by AI, will automate tasks that were previously done manually. This includes document checking and cross-referencing fact-finds.

Keychain said it wanted this function to be accessible to advisers at every level.

Jack Rogers, co-founder of Keychain, said: “This functionality isn’t a gimmick or something we’re looking to introduce in the next few years – it automates real, time-consuming tasks today that take advisers and admin staff away from clients.

“From checking that documents meet lender requirements to cross-referencing fact-finds and even renaming files for easier submission, this AI-powered tool removes a huge administrative burden.

“We prefer to show rather than tell – brokers can try the platform, including the AI analysis, on a free trial to see the benefits first-hand.”

The firm said its clients had reported improved efficiency after using the automated document checks.

Lee Gathercole, founder and mortgage adviser at Rebus Financial Services, said: “The AI-powered functionality has streamlined our processes and saved our administrators a tremendous amount of time. It provides an extra layer of safety, ensuring nothing is missed.

“Keychain has significantly improved our workflow and continues to be a vital asset to our operations.”