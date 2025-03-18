Accord cuts BTL rates; Cumberland BS lowers holiday let remortgage fee – round-up

Accord Mortgages has reduced its buy-to-let (BTL) product rates by as much as 0.15%.

The largest reductions have been made to Accord Mortgages’ two- and five-year fixes, while three-year fixes have been trimmed by up to 0.1%. Meanwhile, two-year tracker rates have been lowered by as much as 0.15%.

The updates are available from 19 March and include a two-year fixed remortgage up to 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £3,495 fee, which has been cut from 4.29% to 4.19%.

There is also a three-year fix that has been reduced from 4.64% to 4.59%, available for house purchase and remortgage at 65% LTV. This product has a £995 fee, £250 cashback and a free standard valuation.

Its two-year fixed remortgage up to 75% LTV with a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service has been cut from 4.64% to 4.54%.

There is also a five-year fixed remortgage up to 80% LTV with a £999 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service, which has gone down from 5.19% to 5.04%.

The lender has also reduced fees from £3,495 to £1,995 on select three-year fixed rates.

Aidan Smith, BTL mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re so pleased to reduce rates across the range, delivering the best possible value to our brokers and their landlord clients.

“These changes are designed to benefit a variety of landlord borrowers, from those looking for a shorter fix to those preferring something longer term, as well as those who prefer the alternative offered by a tracker option.”

The Cumberland cuts remortgage fee to £299 on holiday let deals

The Cumberland for Intermediaries has reduced the remortgage fee on all its core holiday let products from £999 to £299.

This will be open to borrowers who own a holiday let property within sole trader or partnership entities with three or fewer mortgaged properties in their ownership.

The mutual said this would make it easier for borrowers to get financing with lower upfront costs.

Lisa Hodgson, senior sales manager for intermediary lending at The Cumberland, said: “Brokers are at the heart of holiday let finance, guiding their clients through the remortgage process and finding the right solutions for their needs. We know that cost is a key factor, and cutting our remortgage fee on the core range to £299 is a direct response to what we’re seeing in the market. Keeping upfront costs low makes refinancing more accessible, helping holiday let owners manage their investments more effectively.

“We’ve always worked closely with brokers to offer competitive products and a service that makes a difference. Every case is manually underwritten, so there’s no blanket approach, just lending decisions made with care, expertise, and a clear understanding of each borrower’s position. Whether it’s experienced investors or first-time entrants to the holiday let sector, we provide straightforward, reliable financing that supports long-term growth.”