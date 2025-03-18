NatWest cuts new business mortgage rates

NatWest has lowered a number of mortgage rates open to new borrowers, including purchase and remortgage options.

Effective from 19 March, this includes its two- and five-year fixes up to 90% loan to value (LTV).

NatWest’s two-year fixed purchase deal at 60% LTV with no fee has been cut by 0.01% to 4.4%, while the option at 75% LTV has been reduced by 0.1% to 4.54%.

At 80% LTV, the corresponding product has been lowered by 0.01% to 4.87%. Meanwhile, the option with a £1,495 fee has been cut by 0.04% to 4.53% and the option with a £995 fee has been reduced by the same amount to 4.58%.

At higher LTV tiers, two-year fixed rates have been cut by as much as 0.07%.

NatWest has also made cuts across two-year fixed remortgages up to 90% LTV.

Across its five-year fixed options, a purchase deal at 75% LTV with a £995 fee has fallen from 4.3% to 4.28%, while the fee-free option has gone down by 0.04% to 4.38%.

The corresponding product with a £1,495 fee has been lowered by 0.02% to 4.23%.

Reductions have also been made to higher LTV options and five-year fixed remortgages.

Additionally, NatWest has lowered rates for first-time buyer two- and five-year fixed rates, shared equity and green purchase and remortgage deals.

This week, the bank announced it widened access to its mortgages for international customers by adding them to its broker portal.