GFI widens green mortgage training programme to Scotland

The Green Finance Institute (GFI), in collaboration with the Scottish government, is expanding its certificate in green mortgages training programme to Scotland.

The aim is to help mortgage and property sector professionals to “bridge the knowledge gap in green home financing”.

The GFI said buildings made up 13% of Scotland’s total carbon emissions and 30% of total energy consumption, so energy efficiency in homes was critical to achieving Scotland’s net zero target by 2045.

However, research suggests that only 3% of advisers believe clients fully understand green mortgages and 63% say their customers haven’t heard of them.

The GFI green mortgage certificate aims to grow the expertise of advisers, help them engage customers in “higher-value conversations”, future-proof their businesses and join a network of professionals in the Scottish and UK green mortgage markets.

The training is accredited by the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) and is eligible for CPD certification upon successful completion of a timed assessment.

Chloe Timperley, GFI’s green mortgage campaign lead and overseer of the delivery of training, said: “Scotland’s ambition to achieve net zero by 2045 makes it a natural next step for our Green Mortgage Certificate. Conversations about sustainability and energy-efficient home upgrades need to become a standard part of every advice journey, ensuring that all borrowers understand the options available to them.

“Guided by the leadership of the Scottish government, green mortgages are an essential part of ensuring Scotland tackles its built environment emissions and energy use.”

Dr Alasdair Allan MSP, the Scottish government’s acting minister for climate action, said: “The development of Scotland’s green finance sector is crucial to delivering a fair, resilient, and energy independent future in the built environment.

“This new training programme is a key step in ensuring mortgage professionals have the tools they need to help homeowners and landlords finance the transition to low-carbon, energy-efficient homes, a change [that] will help deliver health benefits and energy bill savings for individuals as well as supporting delivery of wider net zero targets.”

Gordon Reid, learning and development specialist at the LIBF, said: “For many mortgage brokers, the subject of green finance remains shrouded in mystery. The GFI Certificate in Green Mortgages is an invaluable tool in educating brokers and enabling them to have effective conversations about green finance options with their customers.

“Here at LIBF, we are delighted to accredit the training in recognition of the quality of the learning materials and its contribution to the continuous professional development of advisers.”