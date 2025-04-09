user.first_name
Green

Ecology BS releases eco mortgage with full-term discount rate

Ecology BS releases eco mortgage with full-term discount rate
Shekina Tuahene
April 9, 2025
April 9, 2025
Ecology Building Society has launched an Eco Home mortgage in response to a rise in demand for green mortgages.

The product has a variable rate of 5.15% with a 1.14% discount on the rate for the full term of the mortgage.

It is available for purchase and remortgage up to 80% loan to value (LTV), has no application fee and is eligible for lending against properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of B or higher. 

Ecology Building Society will lend for a minimum of five years up to 30 years, on loans up to £600,000 or £750,000 in London and the South East. 

Homes built after 2015 will need an acceptable build warranty. 

Dan Capstick, mortgage product manager at Ecology Building Society, said: “Industry searches for ‘green mortgages’ spiked earlier this year, reflecting a growing trend in finding out more about living more sustainably and choosing energy-efficient homes. 

Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“We expect our Eco Home Mortgage to be of great interest to homeowners already living in an energy-efficient property, who can now remortgage to Ecology, and to property purchasers of homes that meet our minimum EPC criteria.” 

He added: “In both cases, customers will benefit from our full-term discount and from placing their mortgage with an ethical financial services provider that makes a positive impact on people, planet and communities. 

“As a building society created to offer mortgages for people who care about living more sustainably and reducing their environmental impact, greater consumer awareness about green finance is good news – and we’re pleased to be able to offer a solution.”

The Eco Home Mortgage is also available to homes built using non-standard methods of construction, including timber frame structures and those that use materials with low embodied carbon.

The mutual is planning to release a higher-LTV version of the product in the coming months, as well as future enhancements to make it more accessible to a wider range of borrowers. 

Ecology Building Society
green mortgage