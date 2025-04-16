Mortgage Intelligence adds Dudley BS to lender panel; Rosemount Financial Solutions brings MetLife UK onto protection panel – round-up

Dudley Building Society has been added to the lender panel of mortgage network Mortgage Intelligence.

Mortgage Intelligence said the addition of Dudley Building Society to its lender panel strengthened its specialist lending proposition and it would support borrowers who “fall outside mainstream criteria”.

Dudley Building Society offers complex case solutions including expats, the self-employed, and those seeking lending into or beyond retirement. It also considers properties with non-standard construction, holiday lets and self-build.

Robert Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “Mortgage Intelligence has an outstanding reputation for working in tandem with advisers and really understanding the challenges they face. Joining their panel gives us the chance to support more of those brokers with cases that don’t always fit neatly into standard criteria.

“We’ve always focused on borrowers who sit outside the mainstream, and this partnership is another way for us to help advisers find a way forward for clients who might otherwise be overlooked.”

Graham Wood, head of products and partnerships at Mortgage Intelligence, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Dudley Building Society to our lender panel. The focus on real people, niche solutions, and a truly personal approach to lending aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting advisers and their clients. In a market that continues to evolve, partnering with a specialist lender like Dudley offers our members even greater access to flexible, tailored mortgage solutions that make a real difference.”

Sponsored Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Rosemount Financial Solutions adds MetLife UK to protection panel

Rosemount Financial Solutions has added MetLife UK to its protection panel, so advisers can access its whole range, including EverydayProtect, ChildShield and MortgageSafe products.

EverydayProtect is a “low-cost protection policy” that aims to protect clients for everyday accidents, illnesses and hospital stays, while ChildShield is a standalone child protection policy.

MortgageSafe is designed to protect mortgage payments if a customer falls ill or suffers an injury that means they cannot make their usual payments.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “Some form of protection is essential for most clients, but the policies on offer can vary significantly between different providers. We want our advisers to benefit from a wide range of options, which is why I’m so delighted to see MetLife UK join the panel.

“It’s a provider that has built its name on devising creative and affordable solutions, and its policies will be welcomed by Rosemount’s family of advisers. As a network, Rosemount takes protection incredibly seriously. Last year was the most successful in our history, and that was in part due to the 33% increase in protection sales.

“Our advisers are dedicated to going the extra mile for their clients, and ensuring that they and their families are covered, no matter what life may throw at them.”