You are here: Home - News -

News

Dudley BS hires Rob Oliver as distribution director

by:
  • 01/11/2022
  • 0
Dudley BS hires Rob Oliver as distribution director
Dudley Building Society has hired Rob Oliver (pictured), formerly Castle Trust Bank’s sales director, as distribution director.

He takes on the role from 1 November and he will oversee the business development, intermediary support and underwriting team.

Oliver worked at Castle Trust Bank for nearly two years, and before that worked at Together for nearly four years in various roles.

The roles include head of intermediary relationships, head of field sales and UK BDM development manager.

He also worked at Capital Home Loans for around a year as  head of field sales, and prior to that worked at Virgin Home Loans for around a decade in various managerial roles.

 

‘Well-regard figure in the industry’

Dudley Building Society said that Oliver was a “well-regarded figure in the industry” with more than three decades of experience and a “proven track record of building relationships with intermediaries and developing solutions” to improve the mortgage journey.

James Paterson, Dudley’s chief executive, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Rob to our team. His knowledge, experience and team leadership will be vital as we continue to deliver our specialist mortgage approach which makes a real difference to our members lives.

Oliver added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Dudley Building Society at this exciting time. I’m looking forward to working with the great team of people there, focusing on putting members at the heart of everything we do and putting Dudley at the heart of the local community.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.