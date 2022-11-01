Dudley BS hires Rob Oliver as distribution director

Dudley Building Society has hired Rob Oliver (pictured), formerly Castle Trust Bank’s sales director, as distribution director.

He takes on the role from 1 November and he will oversee the business development, intermediary support and underwriting team.

Oliver worked at Castle Trust Bank for nearly two years, and before that worked at Together for nearly four years in various roles.

The roles include head of intermediary relationships, head of field sales and UK BDM development manager.

He also worked at Capital Home Loans for around a year as head of field sales, and prior to that worked at Virgin Home Loans for around a decade in various managerial roles.

‘Well-regard figure in the industry’

Dudley Building Society said that Oliver was a “well-regarded figure in the industry” with more than three decades of experience and a “proven track record of building relationships with intermediaries and developing solutions” to improve the mortgage journey.

James Paterson, Dudley’s chief executive, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Rob to our team. His knowledge, experience and team leadership will be vital as we continue to deliver our specialist mortgage approach which makes a real difference to our members lives.

Oliver added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Dudley Building Society at this exciting time. I’m looking forward to working with the great team of people there, focusing on putting members at the heart of everything we do and putting Dudley at the heart of the local community.”