You are here: Home - News -

News

Stamp duty transactions sink to lowest level since pandemic

by:
  • 30/04/2024
  • 0
Stamp duty transactions sink to lowest level since pandemic
Stamp duty land tax (SDLT) transaction numbers in the first three months of the year fell to their lowest level since Q2 2020, when the early onset of the pandemic stopped the market moving.

HMRC’s latest quarterly stamp duty statistics showed that, in Q1, total transactions were 18% lower than in the previous quarter and 8% down on the same period the year before.

Residential purchases, which accounted for 89% of all SDLT transactions, were 19% down on the previous quarter and mirrored activity in the wider market when comparing figures annually.

Those purchases liable to pay stamp duty, if the price paid is £250,000 or more, fell from 127,400 to 101,600 between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, while those not liable for a stamp duty bill because they fall under the threshold fell from 110,300 to 90,900 over the same period.

Residential receipts, at £1,740m in Q1 2024, were also down quarter-on-quarter and compared to the previous year, with falls of 27% and 13% recorded by HMRC respectively.

 

First-time buyers claims less relief

The thresholds for first-time buyer relief were temporarily increased on 23 September 2022 so that, on transactions of £625,000 or less, there’s no stamp duty payable for properties valued at £425,000 or less.

Like other stamp duty transactions, claims for first-time buyer relief also fell. Between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, a 19% drop in claims was recorded from 31,100 to 24,300, while they fell 2% year-on-year. Relief of £120m was claimed, representing an 18% quarter-on-quarter decrease.

 

Additional dwellings surcharge

Some 43,800 property purchases were liable to pay the 3% higher rate of stamp duty, which is charged on the purchase of a second home or additional residential properties.

This was down 26% on the previous quarter and 12% lower year-on-year. More than £340m was generated from the 3% surcharge.

Last month, HMRC reported that stamp duty tax intake fell to £771m in February.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.