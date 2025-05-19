user.first_name
News

Fouquier appointed CEO of Skipton International

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 19, 2025
Updated:
May 19, 2025
Skipton International has appointed Susan Fouquier as its chief executive, subject to regulatory approval.

Fouquier will join the bank on 1 September to replace Jim Coupe, who is retiring later this year after 15 years in the role.

Fouquier is joining from Royal Bank of Scotland International at NatWest, where she has been the managing director of institutional banking and head of Guernsey for three years. She has worked at NatWest for 25 years in a number of senior roles across commercial and private banking, and real estate.

Her previous roles included offshore experience in institutional banking across the Channel Islands, Gibraltar and the Isle of Man.

Fouqier said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed CEO of Skipton International. I recognise the strong history in delivering high-quality products and services to customers and I believe strongly in the purpose and direction of the organisation.

“I can’t wait to work closely with the many talented colleagues that are already part of the team.”

Eric Barnett, Skipton International chair, added: “We’re extremely pleased that Susan has decided to join us here at Skipton International. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge of the Channel Island banking industry alongside a key passion for colleague engagement, diversity and inclusion. She has a track record for linking purpose and strategy for people and supporting them in bringing this to life for customers. I’m looking forward to working with her on what Skipton International’s next chapter looks like.”

Jonathan Dell, Skipton International’s CFO, will act as interim CEO in the time frame between Coupe leaving and Fouquier starting.

In February, it was announced that Nigel Pascoe, the firm’s business development director, would depart at the end of the month.

