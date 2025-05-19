Furness BS appoints Thistlethwaite as BDM

Furness Building Society has hired Helen Thistlethwaite as its business development manager (BDM) working with brokers in the North and Scotland.

She joins Furness Building Society from Penrith Building Society, where she worked for around three years, initially as a business development officer and then as a BDM.

Prior to that, she was a mortgage and protection consultant at Countrywide Mortgages for around a year and was a mortgage broker at Wiseone.uk for around three years.

Simon Broadley, chief commercial officer at Furness Building Society, commented: “We’re really pleased to welcome Helen to Furness Building Society. Helen is already making an impression, with her impressive track record in the mortgage sector proving immensely beneficial to our intermediaries team. With Helen’s help, we can continue to explore new ways to support our people, customers and communities.”

Thistlethwaite added: “I’ve always been extremely impressed with the mortgage provision at Furness. The society’s values mirror my own, reflecting a determination to offer intermediary partners clear and comprehensive communication and the utmost in customer service.

“I’m really enjoying the role so far, which has allowed me to stretch my knowledge of the mortgage market and work alongside some excellent brokers in the North of England and Scotland.”

Last month, the firm updated its standard and shared ownership ranges.