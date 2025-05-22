user.first_name
Menu

News

Almost half of renters in a relationship saving to buy a home but affordability remains a concern

Almost half of renters in a relationship saving to buy a home but affordability remains a concern
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
May 22, 2025
Updated:
May 22, 2025
Around 48% of UK renters in a relationship are saving to buy a home, but doing so is “sparking tension and disagreements” in relationships.

A survey from Zoopla shows that around 49% admitted that “financial strains” linked to their desire to buy a home are creating problems in their relationships.

The report stated that nearly a fifth admitted they would postpone getting married to buy a home and a quarter said they have had to choose between saving for a wedding or buying a home.

Around a quarter are factoring in contributions from their parents or their partner’s parents to support their first property purchase.

Affordability is a key concern, with almost three-quarters of respondents feeling that the cost of buying a home in their region makes it harder to prioritise buying a home.

This goes up to 82% in London, while it is 77% in the West Midlands and 75% in the South West.

Sponsored

Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Only 50% of those in Northern Ireland pointed to affordability hurdles in their area, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber at 62% and the North East at 64%.

For Wales and Scotland, the proportion who felt the cost of buying a home was a hurdle came to 70% and 74% respectively.

Zoopla said that based on the average first-time buyer home price of £259,700, the average deposit needed is estimated at around £56,700. This compares to the expectation from prospective buyers that they will need to save £27,600.

There is regional variation, but the report warned that there was a “disconnect” between what consumers think they need to save versus what they actually need to save.

Region/country Average deposit required for a FTB Perceived average FTB deposit  Difference 
Scotland £34,800 £29,000 -£5,800
Northern Ireland £39,000 £42,000 +£3,000
North East £26,500 £23,200 -£3,300
North West £36,700 £24,400 -£12,300
Yorkshire and the Humber £35,000 £27,900 -£7,100
East Midlands £38,800 £25,400 -£13,400
West Midlands £41,500 £25,600 -£15,900
Wales £34,600 £25,700 -£8,900
East of England £60,800 £27,400 -£33,400
London £138,800 £39,800 -£99,000
South East £68,400 £22,800 -£45,600
South West £54,600 £30,700 -£23,900

 

Daniel Copley, consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “Homeownership clearly plays an important role in the aspirations of UK adults, with many prioritising it over getting married. However, achieving this ambition is challenging due to the considerable affordability gap, with our data highlighting the significant disconnect between what first-time buyers believe they need to save for a deposit and the actual amount required.

“This underscores that affordability is a central pillar in people’s home buying decision-making process. Aspiring homeowners should engage with a qualified mortgage broker early on. They can provide essential guidance on deposit requirements, affordability thresholds and available financing options, ensuring buyers are well-informed as they embark on their property journey.”

Related
View All

News

Stamp duty receipts fall post-threshold change and IHT intake surges to £780m – HMRC

Stamp duty receipts fall post-threshold change and IHT intake surges to £780m – HMRC

News

Just Mortgages named first estate agency-linked broker partner for April Mortgages 100% LTV deal

Just Mortgages named first estate agency-linked broker partner for April Mortgages 100% LTV deal

May 21, 2025

News

Target Group hires Hole as chief risk officer

Target Group hires Hole as chief risk officer

News

Later life lending needs to grow ‘distribution footprint’ to meet growing demand, lender exec says

Later life lending needs to grow ‘distribution footprint’ to meet growing demand, lender exec says

View All
Tags:
Buying A Home
deposit
first-time buyer
saving
Zoopla