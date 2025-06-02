Furness BS brings on Broadley as CEO

Furness Building Society has appointed Simon Broadley as its CEO, taking over from Chris Harrison.

Broadley has been with Furness Building Society since 2022, and before that, he was the managing director of Tenet & You for around a year.

Before that, he was the managing director for Tenet Mortgage Solutions.

From 2018 to 2020, he was the managing director of TenetLime, and before that, he spent around 12 years at Yorkshire Building Society.

Broadley was an executive committee member at the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) between 2018 and 2023 and was a non-executive director for Leeds City Credit Union from 2016 to 2018.

Harrison led the society for around eight years and leaves the role to retire, which Furness Building Society said was “bringing to fruition a long and successful career in financial services”.

Harrison said: “It’s been a privilege to guide Furness for the past eight years and be part of a team of incredibly talented people who have transformed the organisation into a modern-day building society for the future.

“I’m personally delighted that Simon will drive the next phase of development. He will be an excellent leader for our people and will ensure a positive outlook for our members and communities.”

Broadley commented: “I’m very proud to take the position of CEO at Furness Building Society, having been part of the leadership team for nearly three years. During this time, we’ve continued to evolve as a building society that always puts people first, which is reflected in our approach to mortgage underwriting and means we’ve helped countless people secure mortgages when other lenders were unable to do so.

“Working with Chris Harrison has been the best grounding to succeed him as CEO, and I wish him well in his retirement.”

Last month, the firm hired Helen Thistlethwaite as its business development manager (BDM) covering the North and Scotland.