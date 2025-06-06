Mortgage Brain adds Lendco to sourcing and criteria platforms

Mortgage technology provider Mortgage Brain has added products from specialist lender Lendco to its Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain systems.

This will allow intermediaries to access Lendco’s range of residential buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages for UK, expat, and foreign non-UK borrowers.

This will include its two- and five-year fixed deals for standard properties, five-year fixed holiday let products, and two- and five-year fixed options for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

Advisers will also be able to access its product transfers and bridge exits.

Sheryl Kirk, national account manager at Lendco, said: “We’re delighted to team up with technology leader, Mortgage Brain, to reach even greater numbers of intermediaries with our competitive range of buy-to-let mortgage products.

“We cater specifically to busy, professional property investors, seeking swift, accurate solutions. Speed is of the essence so that they can move fast to secure properties and service their portfolios.

“This is why Mortgage Brain was an obvious choice for Lendco. With the efficiency of Sourcing Brain and the accuracy of Criteria Brain, it’s a winning combination. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “A very warm welcome to Lendco, whose wide range of buy-to-let mortgage products, underwritten with a can-do attitude, are an excellent addition to Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain. We look forward to working together to bring diverse, specialist mortgage solutions to meet the many varied needs of property investors from the UK and further afield.”