user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Mortgage Brain adds Lendco to sourcing and criteria platforms

Mortgage Brain adds Lendco to sourcing and criteria platforms
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 6, 2025
Updated:
June 6, 2025
Mortgage technology provider Mortgage Brain has added products from specialist lender Lendco to its Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain systems.

This will allow intermediaries to access Lendco’s range of residential buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages for UK, expat, and foreign non-UK borrowers. 

This will include its two- and five-year fixed deals for standard properties, five-year fixed holiday let products, and two- and five-year fixed options for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs). 

Advisers will also be able to access its product transfers and bridge exits. 

Sheryl Kirk, national account manager at Lendco, said: “We’re delighted to team up with technology leader, Mortgage Brain, to reach even greater numbers of intermediaries with our competitive range of buy-to-let mortgage products. 

“We cater specifically to busy, professional property investors, seeking swift, accurate solutions. Speed is of the essence so that they can move fast to secure properties and service their portfolios. 

Sponsored

Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“This is why Mortgage Brain was an obvious choice for Lendco. With the efficiency of Sourcing Brain and the accuracy of Criteria Brain, it’s a winning combination. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead.” 

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “A very warm welcome to Lendco, whose wide range of buy-to-let mortgage products, underwritten with a can-do attitude, are an excellent addition to Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain. We look forward to working together to bring diverse, specialist mortgage solutions to meet the many varied needs of property investors from the UK and further afield.” 

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Pepper Money launches HMO deal

Pepper Money launches HMO deal

June 5, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

The future’s bright for specialist BTL – Berry

The future’s bright for specialist BTL – Berry

Complex Buy To Let

Time to change the 'bad landlord' rhetoric – Hollands

Time to change the ‘bad landlord’ rhetoric – Hollands

June 3, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

Govt to lose £334m in national tax revenue as holiday home properties ‘flipped’ into business rate system

Govt to lose £334m in national tax revenue as holiday home properties ‘flipped’ onto business rate system

June 2, 2025
View All
Tags:
Criteria Brain
lendco
Mortgage Brain
Sourcing Brain

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/