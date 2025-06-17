OPDA brings on L&C Mortgages as association member

The Open Property Data Association (OPDA) has made L&C Mortgages an association member.

OPDA was founded in 2023 and promotes the “industry-wide adoption of open property data and technology standards”.

This will allow safe and secure access and sharing of trusted data, which will improve the home buying and mortgage process for all involved.

OPDA is currently shaping and contributing to work by the Digital Property Market Steering Group chaired by the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government, and with the Department for Business and Trade Smart Data Council, on digitising data at source, enabling reusable digital identity, and underpinning the trust and interoperability of smart data.

Adam Connolly, chief commercial officer at L&C Mortgages, said: “Our aim is to make the mortgage journey as smooth as possible for our customers, but we know that the processes in the housing market need greater collaboration if we are to further evolve the speed and efficiency of the buying process.

“That’s why we are excited to join OPDA to add our weight and effort to the progress they have already made, establishing the standards that will ultimately drive a more joined-up and digitised approach.”

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Maria Harris, chair of OPDA, said: “This is a fantastic time to announce that L&C have joined us. The positive impact of reusable property, identity, and finance data in the mortgage advice and home buying process is irrefutable. Having accurate and trustable smart data is paramount in creating consumer confidence and delivering certainty in the mortgage and property market.

“L&C joining us as we embark on the next steps for smart data and following the publication of our consumer survey report is excellent news and will enable their customers and lenders to access digital property data.”

OPDA has been growing its members this year, with Movera joining earlier this year.

Novus Strategy & Consulting, Armalytix, Survey Shack and Openproperty also joined recently as member organisations.