Ecology BS joins Primis panel

Ecology Building Society has joined the lender panel for Primis Mortgage Network, part of the LSL group.

This will enable the network’s mortgage brokers to access the mutual’s range of products focused on sustainability and ethical products.

Ecology Building Society aims to support the development and conversion of green homes by improving existing buildings and bringing disused, derelict properties back into sustainable use.

It offers self-build mortgages, as well as products for shared ownership and affordable housing.

Daniel Capstick, senior mortgages product and proposition manager at Ecology Building Society, said: “Joining Primis represents a major milestone in our ambition to grow the reach and impact of our green mortgage lending.

“As more people look to reduce their carbon footprint and live more sustainably, we are proud to work with like-minded partners who share our values. We’re excited to support Primis advisers in offering our mortgage solutions to a wider audience of brokers.”

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Craig Hall, director – strategic partnerships, financial services at LSL, said: “As the UK’s largest mortgage and protection network, it is important we offer a broad range of solutions to meet the evolving demands of our brokers’ customers.

“The Ecology residential range offers mortgages for eco-friendly self-builds, renovations, and refurbishments. Many customers are becoming more environmentally conscious and it’s fantastic that Ecology provides facilities for rewarding energy efficient homes, with its C-Change discount.”

Earlier this year, the mutual brought out an eco-mortgage with a full-term discount.