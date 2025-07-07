Hinckley & Rugby makes four internal promotions in sales and distribution team

Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries has made four internal promotions in its sales and distribution team.

The promotions will strengthen broker support in both its telephone and field-based services.

Lizzie Atkins will take on the role of sales team manager, overseeing the telephony team and broker assist team.

She began in her role on 1 May and report directly to Laura Sneddon, head of mortgage sales & distribution at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

Atkins has worked at the society since 2022, starting as an in-house mortgage adviser before working her way up to internal sales team manager. She has also worked at ParentPay and Coventry Building Society.

Sophie Hancock will step into the role of field business development manager (BDM), with a focus on broker engagement and relationship management. She started in the role on 19 May.

She has worked at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society since 2013 and was most recently a telephone BDM.

Lauren Bayliss has been appointed as senior telephone BDM and will report into Atkins. She also started in the role on 19 May.

Bayliss has been with the firm since 2024 and was most recently a telephone BDM. Prior to that she worked at Strike Finance Services, The Property Franchise Group and Hannells Estate Agents.

Robin Thira will become a telephone business development manager and will directly with mortgage brokers to help find client solutions.

Sneddon said: “Our sales team is central to the service we provide to brokers. These promotions are a reflection of the hard work and talent we’re fortunate to have within the team, and each individual has shown real desire to support our intermediary partners, and it’s brilliant to see them taking the next step in their careers.

“As we continue to grow and adapt to the market, making sure we have the right people in the right roles is key. These changes will help us continue delivering the personal, knowledgeable support that brokers value.”

