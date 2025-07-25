Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

MAOE 2025: AI and tech will lead to ‘evolution’ of mortgage admin role

MAOE 2025: AI and tech will lead to ‘evolution’ of mortgage admin role
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
July 25, 2025
Updated:
July 25, 2025
Artificial intelligence (AI) and other automation technology would lead to an “evolution” of the mortgage administrator role, “not a change of the role”.

Speaking as part of the Mortgage Administrator Online Event (MAOE), Sidney Wager (pictured), managing director at L&C Mortgages, said: “I think there is no doubt technology and AI will play a role. What it does, and how it does it, I think remains to be seen.

“I think we need to be really mindful that technology isn’t in the first instance about how we’re going, replace everybody and everything, and everything will be done on the click of a screen, because there is a reason we’ve existed for as long as we have, but what will happen is the roles will have to evolve”.

Wager added that different clients will want to interact in different ways, and not everyone will want to use technology in the same way.

He said the industry should not be scared by AI and technology but should be “embracing it and understanding how it works and fits for you”.

“I say to people all the time, you are your own PLC, by that, I mean… you’re in control of making decisions for yourself, think about how you upskill yourself, think about how you future-proof yourself to make your career sustainable,” he added.

Sponsored

Discover Halifax Premier

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

 

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/06/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/07/2025

News

Market Harborough Building Society has relaxed its interest stress testing for residential cases up to £5m, including expat deals.

Market Harborough BS relaxes residential stress testing

News

Mortgage searches plummet in summer – Twenty7tec

Mortgage searches plummet in summer – Twenty7tec

News

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries cuts BTL rates by up to 0.32%

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries cuts BTL rates by up to 0.32%

View All
Tags:
AI
MAOE 2025
mortgage admin
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2025
mortgage adminstrator
Technology

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/