MAOE 2025: AI and tech will lead to ‘evolution’ of mortgage admin role

Artificial intelligence (AI) and other automation technology would lead to an “evolution” of the mortgage administrator role, “not a change of the role”.

Speaking as part of the Mortgage Administrator Online Event (MAOE), Sidney Wager (pictured), managing director at L&C Mortgages, said: “I think there is no doubt technology and AI will play a role. What it does, and how it does it, I think remains to be seen.

“I think we need to be really mindful that technology isn’t in the first instance about how we’re going, replace everybody and everything, and everything will be done on the click of a screen, because there is a reason we’ve existed for as long as we have, but what will happen is the roles will have to evolve”.

Wager added that different clients will want to interact in different ways, and not everyone will want to use technology in the same way.

He said the industry should not be scared by AI and technology but should be “embracing it and understanding how it works and fits for you”.

“I say to people all the time, you are your own PLC, by that, I mean… you’re in control of making decisions for yourself, think about how you upskill yourself, think about how you future-proof yourself to make your career sustainable,” he added.