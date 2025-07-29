Dudley BS, Skipton BS and Liverpool Mortgages are latest signatories of the MIMHC

Dudley Building Society, Skipton Building Society and Liverpool Mortgages have become the newest signatories of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC).

The charter now comprises over 250 signatories and aims to promote the awareness of mental health and wellbeing among firms in the mortgage industry.

One of the MIMHC’s most recent initiatives was the Walk and Talk in May, which comprised a 144-mile walk and raised over £15,000 for the Niall Stringer Foundation – exceeding its target of £10,000.

Alongside the news of the latest signatories, the MIMHC has confirmed that there will be an inaugural, alcohol-free lunch to mark World Mental Health Day in October.

Rob Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “Mental health and wellbeing are fundamental to a thriving mortgage industry. By sharing best practices and encouraging regular conversations about wellbeing, we help build resilience and understanding across all parts of the distribution chain. We’re proud to be part of this growing movement.”

Thomas Wright, director at Liverpool Mortgages, added: “Joining the MIMHC was a simple decision. We’re seeing increased pressure on advisers, from case complexity to market uncertainty. It’s essential that brokers know they’re not alone – and that collaborative support is available. The charter creates the space for these conversations and connections to happen.”

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Jason Berry, co-founder of the MIMHC and director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Liverpool Mortgages, Skipton and Dudley to the charter. Crucially, we are seeing a growing number of adviser firms join respected and established organisations. Their commitment reinforces what we’re building – a genuine community where all types of businesses across our brilliant mortgage sector come together to support the mental health of others.”