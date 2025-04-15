MIMHC launches first charity ball

The co-founders of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) have announced the launch of the MIMHC Charity Ball 2025, sponsored by Market Financial Solutions.

The event will take place on 10 October at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London as part of World Mental Health Day.

The ball will be led by William Lloyd-Hayward, group chief operating officer at The Brightstar Group, and Jason Berry, group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance.

Over 14 companies across the mortgage sector have committed to the event and more than 120 tickets have already been sold. MIMHC is hoping to welcome more than 300 guests to the ball.

The ball will be alcohol-free, as MIMHC believes the sector should offer a range of events and this will make a difference. The organisation also noted that alcohol can negatively affect mental health.

Money raised at the ball will be donated to the Niall Stringer Foundation, an Essex-based charity supporting young people with access to mental health services and sports clubs across the UK through Mental Health First Aid. The foundation was launched in 2022 in memory of Niall Stringer, who took his own life just before his 18th birthday.

The charity ball will include a drinks reception, a three-course meal, a celebrity guest speaker, an auction and a DJ. Packages available include Platinum Sponsor, Event Sponsor and a Table Package for 10 people.

Lloyd-Hayward said: “The success of the Alzheimer’s charity ball in 2022 helped to show there was space in our industry for a night where we can all come together to support good causes, raise vital funds and have a good time in the process. Working alongside Jason, we are delighted to bring this event to fruition and have been overwhelmed with the support we have already received.

“A huge thank you goes to Market Financial Solutions for their generous support as our headline sponsor.”

Paresh Raja, CEO of Market Financial Solutions, added: “We are delighted to support the first MIMHC ball as headline sponsor. The work MIMHC does to promote good mental health across our industry is second to none. This event promises an excellent evening of fun and fundraising for an incredible charity, the Niall Stringer Foundation, which many of us are aware of. We look forward to seeing many peers and friends at this event in October.”

Already confirmed sponsors include Pepper Money as a Platinum Sponsor, Barclays and Mortgage Brain as Event Sponsors, and Coreco, Brightstar, Virgin Money, Crystal Specialist Finance, HSBC, and Landbay as Table Sponsors.