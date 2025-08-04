Greatorex launches Heath Mortgage Solutions broker firm

Whole-of-market brokerage Heath Mortgage Solutions has been launched by Heather Greatorex (pictured, left), with backing from Heath Protection Solutions.

Heath Mortgage Solutions’ founder Greatorex previously worked for LDN Finance for around seven years, initially joining as a mortgage broker and then becoming a sales team leader for the residential team.

The broker firm will initially focus on first-time buyer, remortgage, expatriate, bespoke lending and specialist buy-to-let (BTL) business, according to its website.

Heath Protection Solutions – which was founded in 2014 with a focus on protection advice and is led by Naomi Greatorex, Heather Greatorex’s mother – will become a shareholder of the firm, with a 20% stake in the business. Naomi will support Heather in the running of the business.

Heather Greatorex commented: “This is a huge milestone, and I’m thrilled to bring Heath Mortgage Solutions to the market. What makes this journey even more special is that I’m launching this business with my mum by my side.

“She’s been in the financial services industry for 25 years and has experience of owning her own business for over 10 years, so combining her experience with my fresh perspective is such an exciting pairing.”

Heather continued on to say that founding the company was about “building something together as two women, from two generations, showing that family, trust, and female leadership can be at the heart of this industry”.

“There needs to be more young females in the mortgage industry, and I want other young women to see that there is a place for us, not just to take part, but to lead and drive innovation,” she added.

Naomi Greatorex (pictured, right), managing director of Heath Protection Solutions, said she was “really excited” to be able to support her daughter in launching the firm.

“I established Heath Protection Solutions in 2014, and I am looking forward to seeing how Heath Mortgage Solutions can help support more clients, access quality, whole-of-market mortgage advice.

“Mortgage advice through a younger, female-led business is, in my opinion, exactly what the mortgage industry needs. Whilst we will be working together, as I have a share in the business, they will remain two separate businesses. The investment forms part of Heath Protection Solutions’ wider growth strategy, having recently launched with a number of new partners, including Norton Insurance Brokers, and we believe through working together, we can bridge the advice gap,” she explained.

Greg Cunnington, head of strategic accounts at Legal & General (L&G), commented: “Having had the pleasure of working with Heather previously, it is great to see the launch of her new business. The encompassing of and emphasis on the protection partnership here ensures holistic advice will be available to customers to cater for their requirements, both financially and protection-wise, both at the point of enquiry and application but also increasingly importantly throughout the lifetime of their mortgage and will ensure the best customer outcomes as all requirements will be assessed by experts.

“There is a real need to ensure the mortgage market continues to encourage young talent to join, with a real need for quality advisers wanting to build a career in this industry, and I know Heather will endorse this in the coming years and will be a superb role model.”