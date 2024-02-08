Legal and General Mortgage Services revamps distribution team and hires Cunnington

The firm said that it had grown its distribution team, headed by Clare Beardmore (pictured) – Legal and General Mortgage Services’ director of distribution and mortgage club – from 18 to 32 people.

It said that this showed its “ongoing commitment to providing brokers and lenders with holistic support, bolstered by a broad UK lender panel and a range of leading tech and surveying services”.

Cunnington will work alongside Paula Matthews, who will build on her prior experience as strategic relationships director at Legal and General Surveying Services.

They will both lead the strategic accounts team, overseeing the sales and distribution strategy for a select group of lenders within the distribution team.

Cunnington was most recently chief operating officer at LDN Finance, which he joined in 2022.

Before that, he was at Alexander Hall for nearly 15 years, most recently as director of relationships and new homes, and associate director prior to that.

Alison Williams also joins the team as head of professional relationship, having been head of governance at Legal and General Surveying Services.

Distribution team revamp

Legal and General Mortgage Services said it had “bolstered support for brokers” within the distribution team. The team includes Zara Bray, head of strategic accounts; Louise Turton, head of business development; Michelle Westley, head of propositions; and Victoria Williams, mortgage club lead, who will all report directly to Clare Beardmore.

The team will be a “strategic touchpoint” for brokers who want to improve their businesses by looking for new revenue streams and invest in “continuous professional development”.

With the bigger team, the company will be able to “relationship manage a larger number of firms than ever before, providing them with agile broker support in a dynamic market”.

‘Newly expanded team’ will help to still ‘deliver an industry-leading experience’

Beardmore said: “We are delighted to welcome Greg to Legal and General Mortgage Services. His wide-ranging skillset and proven track record will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success.

“As Legal and General Mortgage Services continues to level up its support for brokers and lenders, our newly expanded team will help us continue to deliver an industry-leading experience for our partners. Together, we look forward to achieving new milestones for our valued partners and clients.”

Cunnington said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Legal and General Mortgage Services distribution team. The opportunity to contribute to such a renowned organisation is incredibly exciting. I look forward to hitting the ground running and collaborating with my new colleagues, leveraging our collective expertise to drive impactful results that not only meet but exceed expectations.”