CHL Mortgages’ national account manager Valvona to retire

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries’ national account manager Andy Valvona has retired from his role.

Valvona has worked as the national account manager at CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries for around five years, and before that ran a consultancy called On The Money Technology.

Prior to that, he was national account manager for Fleet Mortgages for around three years. Before that, he was a business development specialist at SSP Limited.

He has also been relationship manager at Synpatic Software for around five years, and prior to that, he was head of corporate accounts at Primis Mortgage Network for just over two years.

Valvona has also held senior roles at Mortgage Intelligence, The Co-operative Bank, Nationwide and Birmingham Midshires.

In a LinkedIn post, Valvona said: “I feel honoured to have worked in the… financial sector for 45 years, and in the intermediary mortgage market for the past 36 years. I have met many, many people during my time in this wonderful industry, many of whom have become great friends. I have also seen many, many changes in the industry, but the fundamentals of lending have never changed.”

He added he would be trekking around the world with his wife, and praised the support he received at CHL Mortgages and Chetwood Bank.

In a comment on his post, CHL Mortgages thanked Valvona for the “exceptional contributions” that he had made over his “long and distinguished career”.

“From everyone at Chetwood Bank, we wish you all the very best for a rewarding and well-deserved retirement. Happy travels,” it said.

A replacement national account manager has not been confirmed as of yet.