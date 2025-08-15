Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

CHL Mortgages’ national account manager Valvona to retire

CHL Mortgages’ national account manager Valvona to retire
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
August 15, 2025
Updated:
August 15, 2025
CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries’ national account manager Andy Valvona has retired from his role.

Valvona has worked as the national account manager at CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries for around five years, and before that ran a consultancy called On The Money Technology.

Prior to that, he was national account manager for Fleet Mortgages for around three years. Before that, he was a business development specialist at SSP Limited.

He has also been relationship manager at Synpatic Software for around five years, and prior to that, he was head of corporate accounts at Primis Mortgage Network for just over two years.

Valvona has also held senior roles at Mortgage Intelligence, The Co-operative Bank, Nationwide and Birmingham Midshires.

In a LinkedIn post, Valvona said: “I feel honoured to have worked in the… financial sector for 45 years, and in the intermediary mortgage market for the past 36 years. I have met many, many people during my time in this wonderful industry, many of whom have become great friends. I have also seen many, many changes in the industry, but the fundamentals of lending have never changed.”

Sponsored

Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition

Sponsored by BM Solutions

He added he would be trekking around the world with his wife, and praised the support he received at CHL Mortgages and Chetwood Bank.

In a comment on his post, CHL Mortgages thanked Valvona for the “exceptional contributions” that he had made over his “long and distinguished career”.

“From everyone at Chetwood Bank, we wish you all the very best for a rewarding and well-deserved retirement. Happy travels,” it said.

A replacement national account manager has not been confirmed as of yet.

Related
View All

News

Newcastle for Intermediaries removed max age limit for standard repayment mortgages

Newcastle for Intermediaries removes max age limit for standard repayment mortgages

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/07/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/08/2025

News

Refinance activity swells as remortgage searches almost match purchases – Twenty7tec

Refinance activity swells as remortgage searches almost match purchases – Twenty7tec

News

Co-op Bank cuts rates below 4%; TSB reduces pricing – round-up

Co-op Bank cuts rates below 4%; TSB reduces pricing – round-up

View All
Tags:
Andy Valvona
buy to let
CHL Mortgages
CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries
national account manager
Retirement

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/