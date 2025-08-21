Aldermore adds limited-edition BTL deals; LendInvest brings out fee-free deals to BTL range – round-up

Aldermore has added five-year limited-edition products with a 5% fee for single applications and multi-property deals.

For individual and company landlords with single residential deals, borrowers can access a five-year fixed rate at 75% loan to value (LTV) at 4.34% with a 5% fee.

There is also a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with 5% fee priced at 4.29% for individual and company landlords with residential investment property portfolios wanting a multi-property deal.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We continue to passionately back our brokers and their clients. This sits at the very heart of our lending business, and good landlords are a major part of that client base.

“We’re always looking for ways to offer them better value and make clever criteria tweaks where we can, so they can manage their portfolios effectively and provide a positive service for their tenants.”

Aldermore has been making a number of changes to its buy-to-let (BTL) range, including an overhaul of its house in multiple occupation (HMO) proposition. This includes free valuations on single HMOs up to six beds, lower interest cover ratio (ICR) thresholds, a tailored case management service and more flexibility in the conveyancing process.

LendInvest adds fee-free BTL option for new business and product transfer

LendInvest has added a no-fee option for new purchase and remortgage and launched a range of upfront fee-free product transfer options.

The firm said this will give brokers more options to support their clients purchasing, remortgaging or looking to refinance.

Paula Mercer, director of sales at LendInvest, said: “LendInvest’s core mission has always been to make mortgages simple, and these enhancements to our BTL range do just that.

“By eliminating product fees for new purchases and remortgages, we’re giving property investors the opportunity to maximise the earning potential on their investment.

“For borrowers coming up to the end of a loan, introducing upfront fee-free product transfers, combined with the recent updates to our Mortgages Portal, gives them the ability to seamlessly obtain a new line of financing that is affordable without having to sacrifice significant amounts of time.”

LendInvest recently updated its Mortgages Portal to simplify product transfers.