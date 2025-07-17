LendInvest updates Mortgages Portal to simplify product transfers

LendInvest Mortgages, a platform for specialist lending, has made improvements to its Mortgages Portal to simplify buy-to-let (BTL) product transfers.

The firm said the changes would make product transfers more visible and accessible to advisers, so they can provide a better service to clients and save time.

It is also expected to avoid clients missing out on product transfer opportunities.

LendInvest Mortgages said this was part of its mission to make mortgages simpler, while supporting client relationships.

The platform will notify brokers that a product transfer is available with a message on the ‘completed’ tab of the product dashboards when a loan reversion date is within 90 days.

They will also be sent emails and allow them to see clients across the brokerage, even if their broker has left the firm.

Paula Mercer, director of sales at LendInvest, said: “At LendInvest, our core commitment has always been to make mortgages simple for intermediaries and the clients, and this includes product transfers.

“We understand the pressures our intermediary partners face, from managing hundreds of emails daily to ensuring no client opportunity is missed, and this is why we are pleased to make the product transfer process much easier for them.

“Our goal with this platform update is to take more of the ‘heavy lifting’ away from brokers, making the product transfer process, which can get complicated, incredibly simpler and transparent for both them and their clients.”

Earlier this month, LendInvest lowered BTL rates.