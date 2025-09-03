OMS and Twenty7tec re-ink strategic integration partnership

One Mortgage System (OMS) and Twenty7tec have renewed their strategic integration agreement to streamline the mortgage process, support Consumer Duty and reduce administrative workloads.

The strategic integration agreement allows OMS platform users to access Twenty7tec’s sourcing capability across product, criteria and affordability categories without having to re-enter information.

Advisers can generate a European Standardised Information Sheet (ESIS) and evidence of research documents at pace and maintain a full compliance and audit trail.

By combining OMS’ CRM and case management system with Twenty7tec’s sourcing engine, brokers can complete the end-to-end mortgage journey from initial fact find to lender submission in one place.

The firms said the integration is crucial in “streamlining the mortgage process, supporting Consumer Duty obligations, and reducing administrative workloads for intermediaries”.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “This renewed collaboration comes at a time when brokers are under increasing pressure to deliver faster outcomes, reduce rekeying, and enhance the overall client experience. As the mortgage market continues to evolve and customer expectations grow, the importance of fully integrated technology solutions has never been greater.

“Our goal has always been to equip advisers with smart, efficient tools that support compliance, streamline processes, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for clients. This renewed agreement reaffirms our shared commitment to innovation and putting our users first.”

Nathan Reilly, commercial director at Twenty7tec, added: “Collaboration at a market level remains critical to improving the advice process for advisers and end customers, particularly at a time where product numbers have never been higher and complexity in navigating affordability, policy and compliance only intensifies. This is why we’re delighted to be continuing to work with the team at OMS to deliver a compelling, comprehensive and integrated experience for our shared users.”

Earlier this year, OMS widened the functionality of its full application programming interface (API) with Nationwide.