Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/09/25

September 5, 2025
September 5, 2025
Our most read story this week was about the risk that proposed mortgage reforms could weaken consumer protections.

Speaking at the Westminster Business Forum policy conference, ‘Next steps for mortgage markets in England’, Sebastian Murphy, JLM mortgage network’s group director, said some proposed reforms “risk taking us backwards”.

Also ranking highly this week was a blog from Dudley Building Society’s Rob Oliver about the struggle of returning British expats when trying to secure a mortgage in the UK.

The news of monthly mortgage repayments being the “toughest burden” on household finances for almost 20 years and Pepper Money proposing reforms of the shared ownership process also appeared on our top 10 most read list this week.

 

Some proposed mortgage reforms risk taking sector backwards on Consumer Duty, says JLM’s Murphy

The power behind the process: celebrating administrators

Why more returning expats are struggling to secure a UK mortgage – Oliver

Monthly mortgage repayments are ‘toughest burden’ on household finances since 2008

HSBC ups LTI multiples to boost FTB borrowing power

Shared ownership bridges ‘significant affordability gap’ but key reforms needed, Pepper Money says

Could the FCA Discussion Paper really make a difference? – Saroya

Santander makes PT improvements; Leek BS makes criteria improvements – round-up

Half of adults would consider downsizing if right help was available

Stoke named highest yielding university location for BTL – Paragon

Deputy PM Rayner confirms underpayment of stamp duty on Hove flat – reports

