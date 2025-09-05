Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/09/25

Our most read story this week was about the risk that proposed mortgage reforms could weaken consumer protections.

Speaking at the Westminster Business Forum policy conference, ‘Next steps for mortgage markets in England’, Sebastian Murphy, JLM mortgage network’s group director, said some proposed reforms “risk taking us backwards”.

Also ranking highly this week was a blog from Dudley Building Society’s Rob Oliver about the struggle of returning British expats when trying to secure a mortgage in the UK.

The news of monthly mortgage repayments being the “toughest burden” on household finances for almost 20 years and Pepper Money proposing reforms of the shared ownership process also appeared on our top 10 most read list this week.