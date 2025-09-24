Eligible teams up with Shawbrook to boost customer retention and experience

Customer engagement platform Eligible has teamed up with Shawbrook to “enhance customer retention and improve the overall borrower experience”.

Using the Eligible platform, Shawbrook will “deliver relevant, consistent and well-timed engagement at important lifecycle stages”, starting with product maturity.

The firm said brokers will benefit as clients will be more informed of their options earlier, ensuring faster decisions and reducing friction.

Eligible said when using the platform, there will be fewer lapses, better retention and more opportunities for brokers to add value.

Shawbrook offers loans across buy-to-let, commercial mortgages, bridging and development finance, and using a digital approach “takes the pressure off manual processes”.

This will give specialists more scope to “deliver the personal service customers and brokers expect”.

Claire Rankin, director, strategy and specialist lending at Shawbrook, said: “Professional landlords and commercial clients expect speed, clarity and certainty. Our work with Eligible helps ensure we engage in the right way, at the right time – supporting customer confidence and lifting the burden of routine tasks so our people and broker partners can focus on advice and service.

“Customers can seamlessly move to a new product at the right time, while brokers remain fully connected to the process and continue to be recognised for their ongoing support.”

Rameez Zafar, founder of Eligible, added: “Mortgage decisions should feel straightforward, not stressful. Eligible helps lenders like Shawbrook guide customers with clarity, converting intent into action and improving operational efficiency at scale.”