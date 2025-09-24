Santander adds PT rates to sourcing systems

High street lender Santander has added its product transfer rates to all major sourcing systems.

The move will make it easier for brokers to support customers looking to switch products.

Graham Sellar, head of Santander for Intermediaries, said: “We’re constantly reviewing our processes and finding ways in which we can be more transparent with our broker partners.

“Introducing our product transfer rates to sourcing systems is the latest step towards making it easier for brokers to do business with us, while openly sharing our rates reaffirms our commitment to no dual pricing across any of our mortgage products.”

Santander has made several improvements to its product transfer proposition in the last few months.

This includes making changes so brokers can view all their clients’ mortgage details at any time, including those that aren’t eligible for transfer.

Brokers will also be able to see the product end date for each of their clients’ loan parts.

The bank also said that eligible customers can benefit from a lower rate sooner and it would waive some early repayment charges (ERC) for some product transfers.