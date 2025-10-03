Santander UK CEO Regnier to step down in 2026

Santander UK's CEO Mike Regnier (pictured) will step down as CEO in the first quarter of next year, with the search for his replacement already underway.

Regnier joined the firm in 2022, and since that time, he has overseen a “significant programme of change and transformation”, culminating in the acquisition of TSB from Banco Sabadell earlier this year, Santander said.

Prior to Santander, he was at Yorkshire Building Society for around eight years, most recently as CEO. Before that, he was products and marketing director at TSB for around a year.

He has also held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group, Visa UK and HBOS.

Regnier said his time at Santander has been “four years of great strategic success for the business” and that the acquisition of TSB would “accelerate our transformation”.

He continued: “It had been my intention to move on after 4-5 years with Santander as I have other interests I would like to pursue. Given that the integration of TSB will take considerably longer than this, I have suggested to the board that now would be a good time to find a successor who can see this critical project through to its completion and beyond.

“The integration will take time and focus, alongside the ongoing transformation of Santander UK, which has strong momentum under an excellent board and management team. Judging the right moment to move on is very important to ensure leadership stability through a period of intense change and opportunity.”

Regnier said the “foundations are in place to create the best bank for customers in the UK, fully integrated into the global banking group that is Santander”.

“What was once a group of banks is becoming a truly important banking group, for the benefit of customers, shareholders, employees and the economies we serve.

“The process to find my successor is underway and I look forward to welcoming and handing over to them in due course so the momentum can continue,” he noted.

Ana Botin, executive chair of Banco Santander, said Regnier had “done an excellent job in his four years with Santander”.

“We now have real momentum in the transformation of the UK bank, leveraging the investment and scale of the group in its strategy to become the best bank for customers in the UK and for our shareholders.

“Our decision to acquire TSB accelerates our strategy and is a clear statement of intent in our ambition for Santander in the UK. Mike was always very clear about his intention to stay for up to five years,” she continued.

Botin added that Regnier’s decision “allows an orderly transition and stable leadership through a very important integration project and the creation and growth of the newly enhanced bank”.

“I am very grateful to Mike and wish him every success in what he does next,” she said.

Tom Scholar, chair of Santander UK, said: “The board is very grateful to Mike for his leadership and drive over the last four years. He has maintained a strong team culture and cohesion through a period of significant change, which is a testament to his abilities as a leader.

“With strong succession plans in place, we expect to be able to conclude the process to appoint a successor in the early part of 2026.”