Haysto hires Khan as VP of sales

Haysto has appointed Deen Khan to the newly created role of vice president of sales to lead the mortgage expert organisation for Haysto and Picnic.

Haysto launched advisory brand Picnic last week, and it is aimed at mainstream clients but powered by the same technology, team and ethos.

The firm said it comes at a time of “significant growth” for both brands in the past year, and it has plans to double the size of its mortgage expert team in the next year.

Haysto said Khan’s “leadership will be central to scaling our operations and delivering the best possible service for our customers and partners”.

Khan was most recently head of group business performance for around two years. Prior to that, he was head of UK digital sales for around three years.

Before that, he was head of sales and consumer insights at The Financial Advice Service for nearly two years.

Khan has also held senior roles at Lowell, First Direct and British Gas.

Jonny Magill, Haysto CCO, said: “Deen’s track record of scaling high-performing sales organisations and driving operational excellence makes him a perfect fit for where we are as a business. His leadership will play a key role in the next phase of our growth journey as we build the UK’s largest digital-first mortgage brokerage. I am really looking forward to welcoming him to the team.”

Khan added: “I’m pleased to be joining the organisation at an important stage in its growth. My priority is to build on the strong foundations already in place – tightening our commercial focus, strengthening leadership across the sales team, and creating the conditions for consistent, scalable performance. The opportunity here is significant, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to turn that potential into sustained results.”