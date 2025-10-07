Nomination deadline for British Later Life Lending Awards is fast approaching

The deadline for nominations for the British Later Life Lending Awards is just over two weeks away, with the opportunity for firms big and small, as well as individuals, to win.

The nomination deadline is set for 5pm on 31 October, with up to 14 categories up for grabs for brokers, lenders, networks, legal firms, surveyors and underwriters.

To nominate, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-later-life-lending-awards/?BLLLA2026=pressrelease

The awards celebrate companies and individuals who are going above and beyond to shape and elevate the later life lending sector.

For providers and non-providers, there is a three-stage process to ensure “transparency and robustness” of the nomination process.

Providers are nominated by a panel of over 50 advisers, while firms and individuals can put themselves forward for non-provider categories, which include advisers, business development managers (BDMs), underwriters, legal firms, surveyors and networks.

Those shortlisted are asked to submit testimonials, which are then reviewed by our esteemed judges, and the successful ones are invited to interview.

To ensure fairness, internal nominations are capped at five so that all companies, regardless of size, can compete fairly.

Danielle Moore, operations director at AE3 Media, said: “The British Later Life Lending Awards acknowledge the achievements of individuals going above and beyond for the later life lending sector.

“Companies and individuals putting forward nominations is key for the awards to inspire progress and deliver meaningful impact to this vital part of the mortgage market.”

The awards ceremony is due to take place on 4 February at Hilton London Bankside.