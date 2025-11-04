MAB brings on Longhorn as transformation director for customer acquisition

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has appointed Alan Longhorn (pictured) as its transformation director for customer acquisition.

Longhorn will report to chief operating officer Yaiza Luengo, who joined the mortgage network earlier this year. He will start in the role on 5 January.

He joins from Bank of Ireland, where he worked for around eight years, most recently as head of mortgage sales, distribution and directing.

Prior to that, Longhorn spent around seven years at Royal Bank of Scotland, initially joining as business manager and working his way up to regional director. Before that, he spent around four years at NatWest.

His role at MAB is brand-new and will focus on the firm’s digital customer acquisition and fulfilment delivery. Longhorn will work with its national lead partners to optimise in- and pre-market customer acquisition.

Longhorn said: “I’m excited to join MAB as it continues to pivot its business model to reflect changing consumer behaviour and new customer acquisition opportunities.

Sponsored One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“We have a significant opportunity to strengthen processes, drive efficiency, and deliver outstanding outcomes for both customers and our brokers. I look forward to supporting Peter and the team in finding new, innovative ways to drive lead flows, broaden MAB’s reach, and improve conversion and productivity.”

Peter Brodnicki, MAB’s CEO, added: “Alan has had a fantastic record of achievement from the very outset of his career, and is incredibly driven and entrepreneurial, making him a fantastic fit for the business. There has never been a more exciting time to join MAB, and we’re looking forward to working with Alan and supporting him with the huge opportunity he has within customer acquisition.”

MAB has been growing its team, recently hiring Sam Toms as its lender relations account manager.

The network has also made changes to its leadership team, with deputy CEO Ben Thompson stepping down from his role. It appointed Luengo as chief operating officer and brought on two independent non-executive directors.