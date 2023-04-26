BOI for Intermediaries appoints Longhorn as sales, distribution and marketing head

Bank of Ireland (BOI) UK has appointed Alan Longhorn (pictured) as head of sales, distribution and marketing, taking over from Graham Felstead who had the role on an interim basis.

Felstead will step back from the position but remain at the firm for a short period on a consultancy basis to ensure a full handover to Longhorn in his new role.

Felstead took on the role in March last year following the departure of Russell Anderson to Paragon as its customer retention and partnerships director.

Longhorn was previously national sales manager at BOI for around four years and before that regional manager for around a year.

He was also chair of the UK Finance Mortgage Policy Committee in Ireland between 2019 and 2023.

Longhorn’s CV includes RBS for around seven years, most recently as a regional director and before that around four years at Natwest.

Martin Brown, head of home buying and ownership at Bank of Ireland (BOI) UK said ‘I’m delighted to see Alan appointed to this role. He’ll bring a wealth of experience gained both within Bank of Ireland as well as from his previous roles in the mortgage industry.

“I’d also like to thank Graham for the support and guidance he has provided during his time with us which has really helped us to strengthen our position in the intermediary market.”

He continued: “Alan’s appointment coupled with the short-term support from Graham will ensure a seamless handover and continued support and commitment to our intermediary partners.”