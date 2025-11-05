Vernon BS releases complex prime range

Vernon Building Society has launched a complex prime mortgage range for customers with “complex income streams and unique financial situations” or those looking at non-standard property types.

The complex prime range includes four products, which can be used for purchase or remortgage.

Sole applicants can apply for over 5.5 times their annual gross income, while it is over five times income for joint applicants.

The deals include a two-year fixed rate at 80% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee at 4.75% and a five-year fixed rate equivalent at 4.89%. Both have a maximum loan size of £500,000.

There are also two-year discount rate deals at 80% and 90% LTV, coming to 4.65% and 5.19% respectively.

The maximum loan size for the 80% LTV deal is £1m, and for the 90% LTV deal, it stands at £450,000. The products also come with the option to make a 25% overpayment without charge.

The firm said the range would enhance its proposition and allow for a “more sophisticated approach to pricing”.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “The Vernon personally underwrites every mortgage application, and we have developed a strong track record in being able to say ‘yes’ when larger lenders have to say ‘no’ as a result of rigid lending policies and automated decision-making.

“We already have a strong reputation for catering for customers with complex mortgage needs, but with this enhanced range, brokers can offer their clients an even wider range of suitable products.”

Last month, the firm launched a range of later life mortgages.