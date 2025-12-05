One to One: Darren Ditchburn, Vernon BS

Each month, Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions sit down with a key intermediary industry figure to discuss strategy, the opportunity for brokers and the mortgage marketplace.

This month, we are sitting down with Darren Ditchburn (pictured), Vernon Building Society’s CEO.

How did you get into the mortgage industry?

I started out in the building society sector just after my 18th birthday, working in branch. I was ambitious and eager to see where my career could take me. Back then, moving into a mortgage adviser role and later combining that with branch management was the natural next step.

What really drew me in, though, were two things. First, I loved being able to help people through what can be an overly complicated process and support them in achieving their dream of homeownership. There’s honestly nothing quite like seeing someone get the keys to their own place, knowing you helped them achieve that. Second, I appreciated having the ability to make personal, common-sense decisions for our members, especially those with more complex circumstances, who might not have thought it was possible to get a mortgage.

What has the biggest learning been over your career?

Be yourself. I think everyone suffers a little bit with imposter syndrome at times, and one of the most difficult aspects of progressing in your career is figuring out who you want to be. Early on, I probably spent too much time trying to fit a mould or be what I thought others expected. Yes, it’s important to take on board advice, act on feedback, and learn from others’ experiences. But remember to piece it together in a way that allows you to be yourself.

Over the years, I’ve realised that the best results come when you’re true to your values, your style, and your way of connecting with people. Authenticity builds trust, and trust is the foundation of any strong team or organisation. People respond to honesty and authenticity far more than any title or job description.

So my biggest learning? Don’t try to be someone you’re not.

You became CEO of Vernon Building Society last year. What has the first year been like and what are the priorities for the business in the coming year?

It’s been an enjoyable and exciting first year. What’s struck me most is the people. Everyone here is friendly, passionate, and genuinely cares about making a difference for our members, brokers and communities.

A big part of my focus has been getting to know the business inside-out. One of the key priorities has been streamlining our lending policy, so we can tell brokers and customers more clearly what we can do and where we add value. Alongside this, we’ve refined our mortgage product range to support this objective, combining criteria with product to give a much stronger sense of identity around what Vernon stands for.

Brokers tell us they like working with Vernon because of our flexible lending policy, knowledgeable people, and competitive products. That said, we know we need to make it even easier to do business with us in the future. That’s why, looking ahead, our priorities are centred on improving our technology and processes, making things more efficient and delivering an even better experience for brokers, customers, and colleagues alike.

Vernon Building Society recently launched a complex prime range. What has the reception been like and are there other proposition changes in the pipeline?

It’s still early days since launching our new complex prime product range, but the response so far has been very positive. We’ve seen an uplift in broker enquiries, which is particularly encouraging given the wider market uncertainty around the Budget.

Alongside the complex prime range, we’ve also introduced new products in the expat buy-to-let (BTL) market and launched our professionals proposition. For newly qualified professionals, we consider higher income multiples and future earnings. For more experienced professionals, we’re offering greater flexibility, such as part interest-only, part repayment options, and increased flexibility for capital repayments as income grows or bonuses are paid.

Another key improvement to the range is the later life mortgage for different stages of retirement. How has that landed with brokers and do you think there needs to be more innovation in the later life sector?

The response to our later life mortgage products has been fantastic. Earlier this year, we reported a 158% increase in retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages from January to May 2025 compared with the same period last year. This reflects a growing trend of retirees remortgaging end of term interest-only loans, purchasing homes or releasing equity as part of their retirement planning.

People are living longer, and more homeowners want to unlock property value to manage retirement, support family, or transfer wealth. The demand for flexible, innovative later life lending options will only increase, and we’re committed to being part of that evolution.

Vernon Building Society also operates in some other specialist areas like Buy for Uni, self-build and holiday let. What are key opportunities in some of those spaces/what should brokers know about these offerings?

These products are designed to meet very specific customer needs and give brokers the chance to offer something different.

Buy for Uni helps students purchase property while studying, often with family support. With rising rental costs and long-term investment goals, this is an attractive option. We take a flexible approach to affordability, considering projected rental income from letting rooms and parental backing.

Self-build appeals to customers who want to design and build their own home. It’s a complex process, but we make it easier with a staged release of funds and tailored support throughout the build.

Holiday let remains strong as domestic tourism and short-term rentals continue to be popular. Our products cater to borrowers seeking lifestyle investments or income diversification, with criteria designed for seasonal income.

Head Start is another innovative product that helps the younger generation buy a property with up to 100% loan to value (LTV). Family members act as joint borrowers and provide additional security through a cash deposit or a charge over their own home.

The common thread across all these products is flexibility and personal service.

What is the current headcount of Vernon Building Society and are there plans for recruitment?

Right now, we’ve got around 100 colleagues in the team. We do have ambitious growth plans, but it’s not just about adding numbers. It’s about striking the right balance between improving efficiency and growing the workforce in the areas that will really shape our future.

One thing I’m particularly proud of is our commitment to apprenticeships. Bringing apprentices into the society isn’t just about filling roles, it’s about investing in talent, giving people opportunities, and building the next generation of Vernon colleagues.

So yes, there will be recruitment, but it will be thoughtful and focused on where we can add the most value for our business.

On the technology side, there is a lot of talk around artificial intelligence (AI) and other forms of technology improving the underwriting process. What is Vernon Building Society’s strategy around technology?

Our future technology strategy is all about taking the “grit out of the wheel” and making it easier to do business. We’re focused on using technology to remove routine administration and create a seamless experience for brokers and members.

But here’s the important bit: it’s not about replacing people. It’s about freeing up time so we can focus on what really matters, building relationships, making common-sense lending decisions, and creating mortgage products and propositions that work for real life. Technology is there to support and enhance our personal approach, not take it away.

Looking ahead for the mutuals sector, where do you think the biggest opportunities and challenges are?

For me, the biggest opportunity is to double down on what makes mutuals special, our personal approach, our values, and our sense of purpose. That’s in our DNA. People want organisations they can trust, that genuinely care, and that’s where mutuals shine. It’s about staying true to that and making sure it comes through in everything we do.

The challenge? The pace of change. Technology, regulation, and customer expectations are moving fast, and that brings additional pressures including increasing costs. The trick is to embrace innovation without losing sight of who we are by using tech to make life easier, not to replace the relationships and values that define us.

What do you want the mortgage industry to know about Vernon Building Society?

The first questions I’m always asked are: “Who is Vernon?” and “Where are you based?”. We’re a regional building society rooted in Greater Manchester, and we provide mortgages right across England and Wales.

What sets us apart is simple but powerful: our people, our flexible lending criteria, and our competitive products.

Our purpose and values are rooted in people, and I’m proud that this has been recognised externally. This year we’ve completed the treble: achieving Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter status and being named Employer of the Year at both the Stockport Business Awards and the North West Business Awards.

We take a common-sense approach to underwriting, with human decision‑making at the heart of what we do. That means creating mortgages that work for real life, not just for a tick‑box exercise.

We’re also committed to continually evolving our proposition to meet the needs of brokers and customers. We listen to feedback and keep improving the experience, making it easier and faster to do business with us. Our focus is on strong relationships, clarity and consistency, so brokers can trust us to deliver for their clients.