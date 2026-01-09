Create Account
West Brom BS releases £2k cashback mortgages for buyers

Shekina Tuahene
January 9, 2026
January 9, 2026
West Brom Building Society has added two products for first-time buyers and homemovers with £2,000 cashback.

The products are available on five-year fixed rate terms priced at 4.96% at 90% loan to value (LTV) and 5.09% at 95% LTV. 

West Brom Building Society has also reduced rates on mortgages for first-time buyers and homemovers across two-, three- and five-year fixed rates. This includes a two-year rate at 95% LTV, which has been cut by 0.18% to 4.62%. 

John Phillips, product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “We understand that our customers’ needs are always evolving. 

“People must face a number of upfront costs when buying a home, so the launch of our £2,000 cashback products helps borrowers deal with the burden. These changes represent our commitment to helping people into homeownership.” 

The mutual is the latest lender to lower rates this week, following Halifax, Gen H and Barclays.

Tags:
mortgage rate cuts
West Brom Building Society
West Bromwich Building Society

