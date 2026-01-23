Conveybuddy donates over £19,000 to charity in 2025

Conveyancing distributor Conveybuddy raised around £19,030 for charity over the course of 2025.

Donations are made on every case completed through the platform, with £11,200 donated to multiple charities in Q4 alone.

Brokers using the platform are given the choice of three charities to support: Food Bank Aid, Rainbows Hospice or the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

All donations come from Conveybuddy, and brokers can support the initiative by continuing to use the platform for their conveyancing referrals.

Food Bank Aid distributes food, toiletries and household goods to more than 30 food banks, supporting around 20,000 people every week.

Rainbows Hospice provides care and support for babies, children and young people with serious and terminal conditions, as well as their families.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association funds the research of motor neurone disease (MND), as well as providing care and support to people living with MND, along with their families and carers.

Conveybuddy has set a charity target of £50,000 for 2026.

Harpal Singh (pictured), CEO of Conveybuddy, said: “Reaching over £19,000 in donations to charity last year is something we’re massively proud of, especially as it is a reflection of the ongoing support of our broker users. Q4 was a strong period for completions, and that momentum has translated directly into meaningful support for our charity partners, meaning we can help contribute to their excellent work in their chosen areas.

“Importantly, this allows brokers to make a real difference to their charity of choice without changing the way they work. Simply using Conveybuddy for their conveyancing referrals, they’re helping to provide support for thousands of people and families across the UK. With a £50,000 target set for 2026, we’re excited to work alongside our brokers to smash that goal together.”