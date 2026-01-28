Over three-quarters of brokers in Wales and the South expect to write more business in 2026

Around 79% of brokers in Wales and the South are expecting to write more business this year than the prior year.

According to a Primis survey of around 113 of its brokers at in-person events in Wales, the South West and the South East, 69% of brokers in Wales and the South West expect to write greater volumes of business this year. This goes up to 90% for brokers in the South East.

Looking at protection, around 82% of all respondents expect to write more business this year, rising to 89% of brokers in Wales and the South West.

Only 15% of brokers said they expect volumes to hold steady and 4% expect to write less.

Around two-thirds of brokers said they are optimistic or somewhat optimistic about their business prospects in the next 12 months, going up to 71% of brokers in Wales and the South West.

However, around a third said economic uncertainty would be a concern for the coming year, and the same proportion pointed to customer affordability.

Sponsored First-time buyer knowledge gaps – and where brokers can help Sponsored by Aldermore

Approximately 57% said they thought the remortgage market would be a key opportunity in the coming year. This was followed by income protection, which was cited by 20% of brokers in the South East and 11% of brokers in Wales and the South West.

Only 12% of total respondents pointed to first-time buyers as the biggest opportunity, while 4% pointed to buy to let (BTL) and the same number to specialist mortgages.

Around 3% cited homemovers, while insurance critical illness cover came to 2% or lower.

When asked about the regulator’s proposed removal of the advice trigger, 71% of those surveyed said they were not worried about a potential rise in non-advised sales.

Neil Hoare, sales director at LSL Financial Services, said: “These findings show a positive mood among brokers in Wales and the South of England. After several years of higher rates, weaker affordability and subdued activity, there is now a growing sense that the market is turning a corner.

“Brokers are seeing improving affordability, a large volume of fixed rate mortgages coming up for renewal and a steady return of buyer confidence, all of which is feeding into a much more positive outlook for 2026.”

Hoare added: “At Primis, our focus is on helping brokers turn that opportunity into sustainable growth. That means giving them the tools, lender access and regulatory support they need to operate confidently, whether that’s navigating a busy remortgage market, growing protection sales or adapting to regulatory change without losing sight of the customer.

“This year won’t be without challenges. But brokers in Wales and across the South are entering 2026 with confidence and enthusiasm, and we are here to help them achieve that growth and deliver great customer outcomes while doing so.”