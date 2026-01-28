Swansea BS adds to England team and plans to invest in proposition

Swansea Building Society has added a duo to its England mortgage team and is planning “further investment” in its England proposition.

The firm has hired Eleanor Powell and Bethanie Edwards as additional managers’ assistants.

They will join Martin Lewis, business development manager (BDM) and area manager for England, and fellow BDM Jennet James, manager assistant Lisa Lunness and Alex Hemingway.

They will offer “enhanced day-to-day support to mortgage intermediaries and helping to ensure timely, personal service as volumes increase”.

Swansea Building Society completed £45.5m in gross mortgage lending in England, representing 38.7% of total gross lending for the year.

The mutual’s mortgage book outside of Wales comes to £208.2m, accounting for 36% of total mortgage balances.

Lewis said: “The growth we’ve seen across our England mortgage business is a direct result of the strong relationships we’ve built with intermediaries and the consistency of our approach to lending. The appointments of Eleanor and Bethanie will allow us to further enhance the support we provide to brokers, ensuring they continue to have direct access to experienced people who understand their needs and those of their clients.

“Looking ahead, the society is planning further investment in its England proposition. Based on the actual volumes of new gross mortgage business written during the half year to 30 June 2026, Swansea Building Society is aiming to appoint an additional business development manager before the end of the year, further strengthening its intermediary support across England.”

Alun Williams, chief executive of Swansea Building Society, added: “Our continued growth in England sits alongside the strong performance we’ve delivered across our branch network in Wales and demonstrates the appeal of our relationship-based approach to mortgage lending.

“By investing in our people and expanding our England team, we are ensuring that brokers and their customers continue to benefit from local decision-making, personal service and a common-sense approach to lending as demand for mortgages continues to evolve.”