Square 1 Media launches sales team training service for adviser-facing businesses

Square 1 Media has developed a Sales Team Training service for businesses working in intermediary-facing roles.

The PR and marketing agency created the service to support adviser-focused brands, including lenders, distributors, lawyers, surveyors and tech firms, where sales teams are the main or only regular point of contact with advisers.

Square 1 Media said this would help businesses deliver message consistency across their teams.

Alex Hammond (pictured), co-founder of Square 1 Media, said: “Sales Team Training is not sales training. In a market where clear and consistent communication plays a critical role in brand perception, our service focuses on how sales professionals communicate, how they present core messages, and how they handle challenges in adviser-facing conversations, events and public forums.”

Square 1 Media said the Sales Team Training will equip participants with the confidence and clarity to represent their business consistently during one-to-one adviser meetings, presentations, round tables, roadshows, conferences and panel discussions.

It will be suited to business development managers (BDMs), key account managers, sales managers, regional heads and internal or telephone BDMs, and anyone who regularly speaks to advisers on behalf of their business.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 6 – Busy lives, bigger pressures: why switching off matters more than ever Sponsored by Aldermore

Hammond added: “This training is about making sure sales team members are aligned with wider business key messages, comfortable with outlining these and able to handle challenge[s] without drifting off message.

“Our experience shows that even the most confident of sales staff can deviate in how they communicate a brand’s proposition and often get stuck in old habits or revert to old messaging. This training provides an opportunity for teams to reset, share ideas, sharpen skills and ensure they are delivering message consistency to advisers.”

Square 1 Media’s Sales Team Training can be delivered in person or virtually and includes a discovery stage, tailored training materials, live workshops and optional ongoing support ahead of campaigns, events or major industry appearances.