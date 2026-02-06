Create Account
Leek BS increases maximum height for new-build flats and LTI ratio to six

Shekina Tuahene
February 6, 2026
February 6, 2026
Leek Building Society has widened its criteria to accept new-build flats in taller properties and increased loan-to-income (LTI) limits.

The mutual has doubled the maximum storey limit for flats from six to 12 storeys up to 95% loan to value (LTV), which it said would support shared ownership and residential purchases in high-density locations such as Manchester, Birmingham and London. 

To further support this, the mutual will no longer consider underground floors used for car parking as part of the storey total. 

Buildings between seven and 12 storeys must be completed after 1 January 2020 to ensure they comply with post-Grenfell safety requirements. 

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediaries at Leek Building Society, said: “Our primary focus is helping brokers navigate the modern property landscape.  

“By doubling our storey limit to 12, we are opening doors for clients in the UK’s most vibrant city centres. When combined with our six times LTI capability, it creates a powerful combination for buyers who need both property flexibility and strong affordability.” 

Last month, the firm made a series of rate decreases across most of its mortgage range.

