Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/02/2026

Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
February 6, 2026
Updated:
February 6, 2026
The news that Santander was launching a 98% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage was our most read story this week.

Also of interest was an analysis of Bank of England data by Novus Strategy that revealed that over £32bn of mortgage finance was abandoned last year.

The Court of Appeal dismissing mortgage prisoners’ challenge against TSB, the winners of the British Later Life Lending Awards and lender rate moves also all made the most read list this week.

 

Santander releases 98% LTV mortgage for first-time buyers

The new-build energy advantage

Homebuyers cancel £32bn of mortgages, highest in four years

Mortgage prisoners’ challenge against TSB dismissed by Court of Appeal

More must be done to tackle job-hopping protection advisers who cancel and rebroke policies – Graves

Santander is still 100% committed to brokers in 2026, says Harrison

Acre integrates with Halifax to enable direct DIPs

All the winners of the British Later Life Lending Awards 2026

Lenders will be disciplined with mortgage pricing following base rate hold – reaction

Nationwide, Virgin Money and Principality BS hike mortgage rates – round-up

Skipton BS extends Delayed Start offer to shared ownership and 100% Track Record

 

