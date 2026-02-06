Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/02/2026

The news that Santander was launching a 98% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage was our most read story this week.

Also of interest was an analysis of Bank of England data by Novus Strategy that revealed that over £32bn of mortgage finance was abandoned last year.

The Court of Appeal dismissing mortgage prisoners’ challenge against TSB, the winners of the British Later Life Lending Awards and lender rate moves also all made the most read list this week.